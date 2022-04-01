Exports increased by 25% in 9 months of current FY: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the county's exports remained $23.332 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, posting a growth of 25 per cent which was unprecedented

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the county's exports remained $23.332 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, posting a growth of 25 per cent which was unprecedented.

In a tweet he said, exports during the same period of the last fiscal year were $18.688 billion.

The minister said that exports during March alone stood at $2.773 billion.