Exports Increased By 25% In 9 Months Of Current FY: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the county's exports remained $23.332 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, posting a growth of 25 per cent which was unprecedented

In a tweet he said, exports during the same period of the last fiscal year were $18.688 billion.

The minister said that exports during March alone stood at $2.773 billion.

