Exports increasing day by day due to prudent policies of govt: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Thursday said that due to prudent economic policies of the government, exports of the country were increasing day by day and inflation is in control situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the national economy was facing many challenges since December 2019 after the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe and now the economic growth is very positive.

To a question, he said that in future the government will not get any foreign or local loan. The government is going to provide good relief to the people in up-coming budget and it was the target and mission of the incumbent government to work for the welfare of the masses.

Replying to a question, Sadaqat Abbasi expressed that around 17 times prices of petroleum product were increased in India but PTI Government successfully controlled the situation and kept the prices of petroleum products within its old rates.

Economic expert Muzamil Aslam also appreciated the good policies of the government and said that the economic growth was on right track and it will be more develop.

He said that the government will ensure retail price of sugar Rs 85 adding that formers purchasing power increased due to good agriculture polices of the government.