Exports Reach To $ 18.669 Billion During Last 9 Months: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:47 PM

Exports reach to $ 18.669 billion during last 9 months: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the country's exports has reached to $18.669 billion in the last 9 months as compared to $17.451 billion in the corresponding period last year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the country's exports has reached to $18.669 billion in the last 9 months as compared to $17.451 billion in the corresponding period last year 2019-20.

For the 9-month period of July-March 2021 of the current Financial Year (FY), our exports increased by 7 percent to $ 18.669 billion as compared to the same period of previous FY 2019-20, the Adviser commerce said in a tweet.

He informed that according to provisional figures, in March 2021 our exports increased to $ 2.345 Billion.

The adviser said this is an increase of 13.4 percent over February -2021. It is the highest monthly increase in the last ten years.

He added this is also the first time since 2011 that exports have crossed the $ 2 billion mark for six consecutive months.

The export growth of 29.3 percent over March 2020 should not be considered as it is misleading since there was a lockdown last year, he said.

During the same period the import grew by 12 percent to $ 39.210 billion this Fiscal Year as Compared to $34.817 billion in the last Fiscal Year (FY), he said.

Adviser said that this growth has come from an increase in import of raw material as well as import of wheat, sugar and cotton.

Razak Dawood said the imports in March 2021 grew to $5,313 million which is mainly due to increased imports of Petroleum, Wheat, SoyBean, Machinery, Raw Material and Chemicals, Mobiles, Fertilizers, Tyres and Antibiotics and Vaccines in March 2021.

