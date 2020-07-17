UrduPoint.com
Exports To Different Countries Surge: Razak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Exports to different countries surge: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said the exports to different countries including EU were registering a rise in the country.

Exports of meat and poultry to Saudia Araba and UAE had surged by 36%, he said talking to ptv.

Besides, the country was exporting tractors, microwaves, refrigerators and other electronic products; he said adding the products were being exported to African countries.

Reply to a questions, he said there was a decline in exports cotton yarn which showed value-added things like clothes were going up.

The government was working to boost small & medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country; he said adding three-month bill of SMEs had been waived due to COVID-19.

The export in Pakistan was textile-centered but now its export-base would be broadened, he added.

Strategic trade policy had been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan and now it would be presented to the Federal cabinet for its approval, he added.

