Exposing criminals media's prime responsibility: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi expressed on Tuesday that Media's main purpose was to expose the crimes and criminals but unfortunately it was not doing so and the corrupt mafia had taken deep roots in the Sindh province.

Talking to a private news channel he said that he initiated the clean and green campaign in Karachi voluntarily and it was an additional responsibility but he proved by removing the garbage from different places with the help of Frontier Works Organization and other institutions.

He further stated that a political mafia who wanted to play politics over this menace had been creating hurdles in his mission to clean the financial capital of Pakistan.

"I admit and understand that how much media persons would be facing threats for exposing the wrong doers as being a Federal minister I tackle a lot of pressure on daily basis as the mafia against us to save its political gain dump garbage on just cleaned areas or into Karachi seaport" he remarked.

Sindh government received the funds of billions of rupees but did not spend them properly for the development of the province, he mentioned.

