Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A six-member Kashmiri delegation hailing from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), AJK and IIOJK, on Sunday left for Geneva to attend the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, it was officially said.
The main objective of the visit is to bring to focus the ongoing human rights violations being committed in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state, including the alarming increase in the incidents of extrajudicial killings, torture, clampdown on dissent, attacks on religious rights, and plight of illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails, leader of the delegation Altaf Hussain Wani told APP over the telephone on Sunday before leaving for Geneva.
The delegation would also apprise the world audience of the Indian government’s sinister designs aimed at land grabs, demographic changes, and cultural and identity erosion to strengthen its control over the territory.
During its stay in Geneva, the delegation, besides attending the UNHRC session, is scheduled to attend a host of important meetings with the UNHRC mandate holders, special rapporteurs, diplomats, and representatives of international NGOs, Wani said.
The delegation comprised political leaders, academicians, civil society members, and rights activists, including the APHC convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani, the KIIR Executive Director Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Advocate Pervez Shah General Secretary APHC, Dr Shugafta Ashraf, and Dr Abida Rafique.
APP/ahr/378
