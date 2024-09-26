Exposure to alternative energy technology crucial in current situation of the country: Sharjeel

- Home
September 26, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that exposure to alternative energy technology is crucial given the current situation of the country, as producing electricity from diesel and conventional sources is costly for the people.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said this while talking to the media after inaugurating the Pakistan Sustainability Week exhibition on alternative energy at the Expo Center here.
He congratulated the organizers on successfully holding the exhibition and emphasized that energy is one of the country's most significant and long-standing issues.
He stated that 200 national and international companies set up exhibition stalls, which is a positive step. "We aim to promote trade between Pakistan and other nations," Sharjeel said.
He added that people who cannot afford expensive electricity can benefit from the alternative energy technologies showcased at the exhibition.
Such events are vital for boosting the country's economy, he said.
He said that the establishment of constitutional courts has been a long-standing demand of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and now this is being implemented and the PPP is committed to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and directly to the people.
Sharjeel said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced the Lady Health Worker program, and provided employment to thousands of people in this country.
On this occasion, the organizers informed that more than 200 companies of the world have brought their products in this exhibition, which are also bringing valuable foreign exchange to this country.
Earlier, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the stalls set up in the exhibition and reviewed the modern machinery there.
On this occasion, along with Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, organizers of the exhibition and representatives of various domestic and international companies were also present.
