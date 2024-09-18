Exposure visit to Gomal Zam Dam arranged

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Mehsud Press Club in collaboration with Gomal Scouts arranged a trip for over 70 journalists and social media activists to Gomal Zam Dam.

The purpose of the visit was to inform participants about the significance, benefits, and positive impacts of the dam on the region.

During the visit, Nauman Khan, the Resident Engineer of WAPDA gave a detailed briefing on the dam's construction, agricultural benefits, electricity generation, and improvements in the groundwater level.

Representatives from the officials of the agriculture department and other relevant departments also provided valuable information to the visiting delegation of media persons.

The participants lauded the initiative, saying the visit enhanced their understanding of the importance of Gomal Zam Dam.

One social media activist remarked, "Even though we live here, we were not fully aware of the dam's significance, and today’s visit has greatly increased our knowledge."

The president of the Mehsud Press Club highlighted the importance of projects like Gomal Zam Dam in the development of South Waziristan and expressed gratitude to the Gomal Scouts Commandant and other institutions for their cooperation in facilitating the visit.

