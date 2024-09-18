Exposure Visit To Gomal Zam Dam Arranged
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Mehsud Press Club in collaboration with Gomal Scouts arranged a trip for over 70 journalists and social media activists to Gomal Zam Dam.
The purpose of the visit was to inform participants about the significance, benefits, and positive impacts of the dam on the region.
During the visit, Nauman Khan, the Resident Engineer of WAPDA gave a detailed briefing on the dam's construction, agricultural benefits, electricity generation, and improvements in the groundwater level.
Representatives from the officials of the agriculture department and other relevant departments also provided valuable information to the visiting delegation of media persons.
The participants lauded the initiative, saying the visit enhanced their understanding of the importance of Gomal Zam Dam.
One social media activist remarked, "Even though we live here, we were not fully aware of the dam's significance, and today’s visit has greatly increased our knowledge."
The president of the Mehsud Press Club highlighted the importance of projects like Gomal Zam Dam in the development of South Waziristan and expressed gratitude to the Gomal Scouts Commandant and other institutions for their cooperation in facilitating the visit.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious ice drug smuggler arrested1 minute ago
-
Man shot dead1 minute ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad at Govt Anbala Muslim College1 minute ago
-
12 held for carrying illegal arms, liquor12 minutes ago
-
'Providing relief to public top priority'12 minutes ago
-
GB govt establishes monitoring units to enhance performance & Accountability21 minutes ago
-
Facilities at educational institutions inspected under CM’s Awami Agenda22 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested22 minutes ago
-
India seeking to install a ‘puppet assembly’ in IIOJK through sham elections: Ali Raza22 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of senior journalist32 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO & VC Sukkur IBA grieved over death of Senior Journalist42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to showcase climate actions, solutions at COP29: Romina Alam42 minutes ago