Express train hits oil tanker at unmanned railway crossing

A Lahore bound express train hit an oil tanker at an unmanned railway crossing on Jhumra Road during wee hours of Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A Lahore bound express train hit an oil tanker at an unmanned railway crossing on Jhumra Road during wee hours of Wednesday.

A Lahore bound Express train-9035 coming from Karachi had left Faisalabad railway station when it hit an oil tanker (LXT-5352) at about 4:00 am at an unmanned railway crossing near Chak 190-RB Naseerabad.

The train engine got partly damaged whereas oil tanker was completely damaged in the incident.

However, no loss of life was reported in the mishap. The driver and helper of tanker managed to escape from the scene.

The railway staff reached the site and cleared the track, said railway official.