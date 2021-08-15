UrduPoint.com

Extending Assistance For Consular Work, Flights Amidst Unfolding Afghanistan Situation: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Sunday said that Pakistan was closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and was extending assistance to facilitate visa or arrival of diplomatic community, media and others.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that Pakistan embassy in Kabul was extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

Moreover, a special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others.

However, the spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to support the efforts for political settlement.

'We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis," he added.

