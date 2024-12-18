Extension Block Regional Office Federal Ombudsman Inaugurated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:29 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaaz Ahmed Qureshi visited Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha and inaugurated the extension block, here on Wednesday.
In-charge Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan and Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Sargodha Mumtaz Ahmed Dev were present.
At the beginning of the visit, he stressed the importance of plantation by planting a commemorative sapling in the office premises. After the inauguration ceremony, the Federal Ombudsman met with senior officers of all federal departments who were present there.
Ejaaz Ahmed urged for timely redressal of public grievances and further strengthening of cooperation between departments during the meeting with the officials of different departments. He directed the officers to perform their responsibilities honestly for the resolution of public problems.
Later, talking to the media, the Federal Ombudsman said that providing inexpensive justice to the public is his top priority. He also underscored the need for federal departments to take prompt and effective action to address public complaints.
Ejaaz Ahmed Qureshi stated that offices of the Federal Ombudsman have been established nationwide to serve the public, and these offices are being equipped with modern facilities to ensure an efficient complaint resolution process. He further directed the staff and officers to actively engage in resolving public issues and contribute to the country's development.
On this occasion, officers from electronic and print media, along with representatives from ptv, APP, and Radio Pakistan, were present. CEO Cantonment board Commissioner FBR SE FESCO, RM Sui Gas and officers of other departments were also present.
