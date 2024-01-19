Extension granted in contract for AIP paramedical staff: DG Health

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Director General of Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shaukat Ali has announced an extension in the contract for paramedical staff recruited under the AIP Scheme for an additional year.

This extension aims at addressing salary-related issues promptly and ensuring uninterrupted health services in the newly merged districts.

According to Dr Shaukat Ali, the contract for paramedical staff in the merged Districts concluded on July 1, 2023, disrupting health services. Dr Shaukat Ali revealed that the contract has been extended last July until the end of the financial year, June 30.

This extension will benefit over 1,250 paramedical staff in the merged Districts.

Dr Shaukat Ali highlighted the financial constraints in addressing the health staff's issues in merged Districts. He expressed the hope that the contract extension would lead to the resolution of salary-related concerns for the paramedical staff.

He further explained that the Health Department is striving to address the challenges faced by health workers in erstwhile FATA. Resolving these issues is essential for improving healthcare services in the tribal districts.

