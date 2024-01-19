Extension Granted In Contract For AIP Paramedical Staff: DG Health
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Director General of Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shaukat Ali has announced an extension in the contract for paramedical staff recruited under the AIP Scheme for an additional year.
This extension aims at addressing salary-related issues promptly and ensuring uninterrupted health services in the newly merged districts.
According to Dr Shaukat Ali, the contract for paramedical staff in the merged Districts concluded on July 1, 2023, disrupting health services. Dr Shaukat Ali revealed that the contract has been extended last July until the end of the financial year, June 30.
This extension will benefit over 1,250 paramedical staff in the merged Districts.
Dr Shaukat Ali highlighted the financial constraints in addressing the health staff's issues in merged Districts. He expressed the hope that the contract extension would lead to the resolution of salary-related concerns for the paramedical staff.
He further explained that the Health Department is striving to address the challenges faced by health workers in erstwhile FATA. Resolving these issues is essential for improving healthcare services in the tribal districts.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC orders strict action against cafes operating late night8 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts grand opening of "Mashq-e-Ishq" calligraphy exhibition28 minutes ago
-
Dr Nadeem condemns attack on polio officer28 minutes ago
-
CTD nabbed proclaimed offender of proscribed outfit group38 minutes ago
-
Govt's top priority to provide health facilities to people in hospitals: DC Ijaz38 minutes ago
-
5 killed in road accident in Jamshoro38 minutes ago
-
Czech Republic envoy calls on governor Punjab38 minutes ago
-
PPP seriously working on solving problems of the city: Mayor Karachi48 minutes ago
-
2 granted bail in police vehicles torching case58 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to ensure gas supply to consumers of Quetta: Naseer1 hour ago
-
Probationer assistant commissioners meet CM1 hour ago
-
SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man1 hour ago