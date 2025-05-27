Extension In Afghan Nationals’ Visas: 4-member Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A four-member gang of Afghan nationals has been busted from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed for preparing fake documents, including visas, for their countrymen to extend their stay in Pakistan.
According to the first information report lodged by the Pirwadhai Police on Sunday (May 25), the arrested accused include Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Zubair, Abul Fazal and Alizadeh.
Forged documents including fake visa stickers and 25 residence permits and Afghan passports, along with laptops and a colour printer, were recovered from their possession.
A Pirwadhai Police team on a tipoff raided their office situated at a plaza in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and caught all the four accused with forged documents.
Using the PDF editor, the accused used to extend the date of expired visas and then got printed their stickers.
The accused Abul Fazal worked as a computer editor, while Alizadeh used to trap Afghan nationals who wanted extension in their visa dates.
The accused used to charge Rs 10,000 for extending visa expiry date through forgery.
The accused were booked under the provisions of fraud, cheating and forgery.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPD extends vehicle emission testing deadline2 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges FIR against counterfeit cold drinks unit2 minutes ago
-
Ijaz Ahmad Mehsud assumes charge as Superintendent at Dera Central Jail, vows to launches jail refor ..2 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges’ Transfer Case: AGP conclude arguments2 minutes ago
-
18 Sialkot farmers receive tractors, seeders3 minutes ago
-
Extension in Afghan nationals’ visas: 4-member gang busted3 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive targets over 45.4 million children: NEOC Coordinator12 minutes ago
-
2 died, others injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Two youth die in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Nazriya Pakistan Council Trust to host Youm-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
Attack on Polio Team Security in Noshki an assault on national duty: Bakht Kakar12 minutes ago
-
1st Sindh Startup Exhibition held12 minutes ago