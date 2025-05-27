Open Menu

Extension In Afghan Nationals’ Visas: 4-member Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A four-member gang of Afghan nationals has been busted from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed for preparing fake documents, including visas, for their countrymen to extend their stay in Pakistan.

According to the first information report lodged by the Pirwadhai Police on Sunday (May 25), the arrested accused include Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Zubair, Abul Fazal and Alizadeh.

Forged documents including fake visa stickers and 25 residence permits and Afghan passports, along with laptops and a colour printer, were recovered from their possession.

A Pirwadhai Police team on a tipoff raided their office situated at a plaza in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and caught all the four accused with forged documents.

Using the PDF editor, the accused used to extend the date of expired visas and then got printed their stickers.

The accused Abul Fazal worked as a computer editor, while Alizadeh used to trap Afghan nationals who wanted extension in their visa dates.

The accused used to charge Rs 10,000 for extending visa expiry date through forgery.

The accused were booked under the provisions of fraud, cheating and forgery.

