Extension in construction sector amnesty plan will boost investors' confidence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Business community on Sunday hailing extension in construction sector amnesty plan, said it will not only boost the confidence of investors but also further stimulate economic activities in the country.

Founder Chairman Pak-US business Council and Chairman United Business Group ( UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was a new year gift by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation which was a good step in right direction at right time which would yield better impact on the economy besides accelerating activities in construction sector across the country.

He said that extension in fixed tax regime and non disclosure of source would attract more investment in this sector and play a key role to offset the negative impact of COVID-19 on the national economy. He said the facility could not be fully availed in a real manner due to coronavirus.

He said that investors had so far injected Rs 186 billion in construction projects while another investment of Rs 116 billion is in pipeline which on the hand was also generating huge job opportunities.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it's first time that all commercial banks vowed to allocate Rs 378 billion for the construction activities till December 31 to fully exploit the potential of this sector. He said thousands of construction projects had been launched in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and Baluchistan without disclosing the source of income.

He said that it's another feather in the cap of Prime Minister Imran Khan that first 100,000 houses built under this scheme would be given a grant of Rs 300,000 each.

He demanded that more similar packages be offered to investors for the establishment of new Industry. He hoped hidden trillions of rupees would be pumped in the mainstream of the national economy.