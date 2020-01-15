UrduPoint.com
Extension In Retirement Age; KP Govt To Save Rs 18b Per Year: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government would save Rs 18 billion yearly due to extension given in retirement age to government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government would save Rs 18 billion yearly due to extension given in retirement age to government employees.

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister for education Akbar Ayub, he said the government has extended retirement age due to increase in life expectancy, adding that after 1973 the retirement age was not reviewed despite the fact it should had been reviewed after every 10 years.

He explained that during last 15-year the development budget decreased from 30 to 15 percent while in contrary the salary budget increased from 40 to 51 percent thus exerting extra burden on provincial kitty.

He said during past years the pension average growth rate was 12 percent against 6 percent budget growth rate. Similarly spending on pension increased from Rs 50 billion to Rs 70 billion but the development budget observed cut.

Keeping in view the situation, the government made decisive reforms in retirement and early retirement, he said adding that according to government estimation based on the last three to four years payment, in first three year the saving would be Rs 18 billion mainly due to reduction in retirement payment, adding in one month Rs 1.5 billion saving was made in December 2019.

The Minister said that the early retirement age reforms would also save Rs 13 billion which would be spending on development on infrastructure including schools, hospitals and roads.

He told media that the provincial cabinet unanimously approved three-year extension in retirement age, adding due to saving of Rs 18 billion the government is spending money in service delivery and other departments.

He said that with the savings the Rescue-1122 stations were being opened in seven merged districts and four other districts. More teachers, doctors would be recruited to the benefit of public at large.

Jhagra said that last year the provincial government released highest 75 percent budget to Annual Development Programs and this year it would 100 per cent due to reform programs and savings.

Referring to Education department, he said that as many as 65,000 would be recruited in next three years including 17,000 for merged districts, adding that 9,000 Principals would be appointed for 21,000 Primary Schools.

The Minister dispelled the impression that extension in retirement age has halted promotions and creation of new jobs and said the government would create new posts as per requirement to address the promotions issue.

To a question he said that the saving from extension in retirement age is perpetual and would not exert budget on provincial exchequer after a period of three years as all government employees would not retire in one year.

He said KP was only province which released 90 percent budget for development to all government departments and this year ADP utilization would be 100 percent.

