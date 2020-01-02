Extension in tenure of Army Chief: PPP urges govt to follow parliamentary rules

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2019) A government delegation called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and sought his support for amendment in Army Act for extension of Army Chief, the sources said here on Thursday.

The sources said that the government delegation asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for legislation on the matter.

The government is likely to bring Amendment Bill in the parliament on Friday (tomorrow) for extension in tenure of Army Chief as well as appointment of Joint Chief of Staff.

PPP, the sources said, also urged the government to follow the parliamentary rules and regulations in the whole process of army chief’s extension.

“There will be democratic way in this whole process,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that “we are contacting other parties for this matter,”.

Under the new Bill, the government will have all powers to appoint Chief of Army Staff as the President will appointment army chief on the advice of the prime minister and similarly the joint chief of staff will also be appointed by the president on the advice of prime minister.

The appointment, under the new amendment, will be for three years and then extension could be given for another three years. However, there is no condition of age-limit for retirement of army chief. The development is highly important as the country in the past witnessed long rules of dictators which will come to an end after this law.