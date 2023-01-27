UrduPoint.com

'Extension Leadership Development' Workshop At UVAS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:41 PM

'Extension Leadership Development' workshop at UVAS

The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) held the 'First Extension Leadership Development Workshop' at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) held the 'First Extension Leadership Development Workshop' at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objectives of the workshop were capacity building of participants on whole farming system, rural development, extension approaches and various innovative teaching tools and communication skills.

Director ICE&E Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich chaired the inaugural session of Extension Leadership Development Workshop while 25 faculty members from Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) affiliated institutes from Layyah, Jhang and Pattoki and students were present.

Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich said that multidisciplinary approach in the extension education is the only way to improve farmer livelihood and their profitability as well.

Research Manager Ms Humera Iqbal and Abdul Aziz facilitated to conduct the workshop to support participants understanding on creative facilitation methods and livestock assistant role in extension.

As a follow-up of each training workshop, participants will initiate extension programme around 10-15 villages of each respective LAD affiliated institute. The faculty members and their students will provide improved farm advisory services to farmers in different villages to improve the productivity and profitability of livestock farmers.

A framework was also provided to the participants to improve their scientific writing skills as well. Various aspects discussed during workshop related to latest technical knowledge regarding animal husbandry & communication skills and scientific writing tools.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Jhang Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

The University of Karachi issues BS First & Third ..

The University of Karachi issues BS First & Third years admission lists Evening ..

3 minutes ago
 Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge PCE Index Up 5% in ..

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge PCE Index Up 5% in December vs 6.8% Six Months A ..

3 minutes ago
 Complete Ban on EU Purchases of Russian Diamonds U ..

Complete Ban on EU Purchases of Russian Diamonds Useless - Belgian Prime Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

28 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

21 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.