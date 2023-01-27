'Extension Leadership Development' workshop at UVAS

The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) held the 'First Extension Leadership Development Workshop' at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) held the 'First Extension Leadership Development Workshop' at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objectives of the workshop were capacity building of participants on whole farming system, rural development, extension approaches and various innovative teaching tools and communication skills.

Director ICE&E Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich chaired the inaugural session of Extension Leadership Development Workshop while 25 faculty members from Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) affiliated institutes from Layyah, Jhang and Pattoki and students were present.

Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich said that multidisciplinary approach in the extension education is the only way to improve farmer livelihood and their profitability as well.

Research Manager Ms Humera Iqbal and Abdul Aziz facilitated to conduct the workshop to support participants understanding on creative facilitation methods and livestock assistant role in extension.

As a follow-up of each training workshop, participants will initiate extension programme around 10-15 villages of each respective LAD affiliated institute. The faculty members and their students will provide improved farm advisory services to farmers in different villages to improve the productivity and profitability of livestock farmers.

A framework was also provided to the participants to improve their scientific writing skills as well. Various aspects discussed during workshop related to latest technical knowledge regarding animal husbandry & communication skills and scientific writing tools.