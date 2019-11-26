Extension of COAS fiasco exposes Prime Minister : Liaqat Baloch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore- (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer, Liaqat Baloch has said the notification about the extension of the army chief's tenure is a proof of the government inability to deal with the legal matters.He said this while talking to a delegation of the JI workers at Mansoora on Tuesday, .

He said that in fact the notification exposed the prime minister's legal team capacity and capability after the failure of his economic team.The prime minister must take responsibility for this non-serious attitude and step down on his consecutive failure in running the government business, said Baloch, adding the Pakistan Army was a national institution and the government was expected to fulfill all legal requirements before issuing the notification.

He said the rulers were failed to fix economy, end corruption and improve law and order situation.

The overall circumstances were creating a political instability, directly benefitting India to strengthen its grip over held Kashmir. He said the JI would continue support the Kashmir cause and took out a historic rally in Islamabad on December 22 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.