UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extension Of COAS Fiasco Exposes Prime Minister : Liaqat Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:46 PM

Extension of COAS fiasco exposes Prime Minister : Liaqat Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer, Liaqat Baloch has said the notification about the extension of the army chief's tenure is a proof of the government inability to deal with the legal matters

Lahore- (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer, Liaqat Baloch has said the notification about the extension of the army chief's tenure is a proof of the government inability to deal with the legal matters.He said this while talking to a delegation of the JI workers at Mansoora on Tuesday, .

He said that in fact the notification exposed the prime minister's legal team capacity and capability after the failure of his economic team.The prime minister must take responsibility for this non-serious attitude and step down on his consecutive failure in running the government business, said Baloch, adding the Pakistan Army was a national institution and the government was expected to fulfill all legal requirements before issuing the notification.

He said the rulers were failed to fix economy, end corruption and improve law and order situation.

The overall circumstances were creating a political instability, directly benefitting India to strengthen its grip over held Kashmir. He said the JI would continue support the Kashmir cause and took out a historic rally in Islamabad on December 22 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Army Business Liaqat Baloch Law And Order November December 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

ADFD conducts exploratory meeting with Zambian Pre ..

2 minutes ago

Center of non-formal basic education set up at Cen ..

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Students prot ..

1 minute ago

236 kanal state land retrieved in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

US to Continue Sanctions on Iranian Officials Over ..

1 minute ago

Cleanliness competitions to be arranged among heal ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.