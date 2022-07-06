UrduPoint.com

Extension Of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments To Stay Alert, NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 11:46 AM

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

On the basis of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh press release, current monsoon spell may continue for another 24-48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022) On the basis of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh press release, current monsoon spell may continue for another 24-48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend. Rain-wind/thundershower/ heavy falls are expected from 05th (night) to 07th July (morning) in various parts of the country.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to concerned Federal Ministries / Departments, respective Provincial Governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs / GBDMA / SDMA, District Administrations / DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and City Administration to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Keeping in view the situation during current rain spell (02 to 04 Jul), NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be extra cautious while proactively monitoring nullahs and water channels to avert possibilities of drowning.

NDMA has advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at already identified vulnerable locations and forewarn population residing in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

Furthermore, due to rise in temperature in GB and parts of KP coupled with likely rains, possibility of GLOF and increased flow of water in rivers and streams cannot be ruled out; therefore GBDMA and PDMA KP are adivsed to closely monitor situation and remain vigilant to deal with any calamity.

