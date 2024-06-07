Open Menu

Extension Of Dept Of Operative Dentistry Inaugurated At KTH

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 08:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman BoG MTI-KTH/KMC/KCD, Dr. Umar Ayub Khan on Friday officially inaugurated the extension of the Department of Operative Dentistry.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals including Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah, Dean of KCD, Associate Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman, Associate Dean Postgraduate, Associate Prof. Dr. Samrina Muhammad, Associate Dean Undergraduate, along with the esteemed KCD faculty, residents, and staff of the Department of Operative Dentistry.

During the event, the Chairman BoG and other guests were given a comprehensive tour of both the original department and its new extension by the Chairperson of Operative Dentistry, Prof Dr. Shafqat Ali Shah. They were briefed on the expansion process and the department's plans for patient care, as well as its teaching programs for both under- and post-graduates.

The original department, located on the ground floor of the old KCD building, housed a total of 25 dental units.

However, due to limited space and heavy patient load, the need for an extension became apparent.

The new extension now features 9 operational dental units in the postgraduate section, 5 units in the new OPD dedicated to emergency cases, 2 units specifically allocated for hepatitis B and C positive patients, and 1 unit at the Faculty Office. This expansion has increased the total number of units in the department to 42, significantly enhancing patient care and reducing appointment waiting times.

Dr. Umar Ayub Khan, the Chairman of the BOG, expressed his deep appreciation for the hard work put in by the KCD team and assured them of his unwavering support. Furthermore, he generously presented a copy of the book "The Clash of Civilizations" to the respected Dean of KCD, and later participated in a group picture with the faculty.

