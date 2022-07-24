Extension of drug addicts rehabilitation to Mohmand soon: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that the campaign of the rehabilitation of drug addicts would be extended to Mohmand and other districts of the division soon.

Addressing a grand jirga held in Commissioner Office Peshawar here on Sunday, he said that the concerned department has directed to complete the 8-Kilometer Yaka Gawand-Ghalanai before December 30, 2022.

The grand jirg was convened on the request of the notables of all tehsils of district Mohmand, which besides, Deputy Commissioner; Arifullah Awan was also participated by the maliks of all tehsils and notables.

During the jirga, the nobles presented their problems including the extension of the drug free campaign to district Mohmand. He directed immediate action on some demands and committed to present the remaining before higher authorities.

The Commissioner Peshawar assured that the issues of the royalty of Mohmand Dam and opening of Gorsel border would be presented before higher authorities and directed PESCO authorities for provision of uninterrupted power supply to district Mohmand.