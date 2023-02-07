UrduPoint.com

Extension Of 'Integrated Resource Recovery Center (IRRC), Shigar' Across GB: CS GB

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Extension of 'Integrated Resource Recovery Center (IRRC), Shigar' across GB: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said in an official statement to media here in Gilgit that they were extending and scaling up the "Integrated Resource Recovery Center (IRRC), Shigar" to the whole of GB.

He said that the District Administration Shigar has piloted a novel project for incentivizing waste management at the community level. He said an IRRC has been established that systematizes waste collection, segregation (into organic waste and recyclables), processing and conversion into marketable resources.

He added that the project promises to raise its own resources by converting waste to resources, in the form of segregated inorganic waste as well as compost for sustainable agriculture.

CS GB said that based on the Shigar success story, the GB government is scaling up this project across GB. "The District Administration and WMCs will be mobilized and Secretary Local Govt. will take the lead", he said.

