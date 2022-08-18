UrduPoint.com

Extension Of KP Prisons Creates Space Of 4,672 Additional Inmates: IG Prisons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Extension of KP prisons creates space of 4,672 additional inmates: IG Prisons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saddat Hassan on Thursday said that construction of new prisons and extension of the existing jails across the province had created an additional space of 4,672 inmates.

Briefing Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Chief Secretary KP Shahzad Khan here during a meeting, he said that the additional space would lessen the burden of prisons in different jails, adding that female and juveniles were being kept in separate areas while specific rooms had been allocated for transgender.

He said that in order to make the prisons useful citizen of the society the jail administration had so far given traditional education to 3522 inmates and religious education to 1743 while 825 prisoners were given vocational training.

Similarly, he said that free legal assistance was provided to 1809 inmates and Prison Management system was installed in 14 different prisons of the province and efforts were being made to extend the facility to other prisons as well.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi appreciated the reforms and said these would not only bring improvement in jails but would also create additional space for the inmates.

Chief Secretary KP Shahzad Bangash said that jail reforms was among the top priorities of the provincial government, adding that free religious and traditional education , vocational trainings would help the inmates to become useful citizen after their release.

He told the ombudsman that measures were being taken to provide facilities to diagnosis different diseases among the inmates and for their welfare.

IG police Muzzam Ja Insar, DG Prosecution and other relevant staff were also present on the occasion.

