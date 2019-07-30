Extension of nursing hospital to be completed soon: Commissioner

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir here on Tuesday expressed that extension block of nursing hospital would be completed soon

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir here on Tuesday expressed that extension block of nursing hospital would be completed soon.

Talking to media persons, he said that the government was committed to provide state of the art health facilities to the masses which was the basic right of people.

He said that in this regard, a huge amount had been earmarked for more 50 beds extension for women at government teaching hospital.

This project was approved in PSDP but would be completed under the supervision of local government.

The total cost of this project was Rs 50 million and so far Rs 25 million had been released and remaining amount would be released very soon as this project to be completed by June 2020.

He issued the directives to complete this project within stipulated time period, now the people of area could get best health facilities at their native town.

\378