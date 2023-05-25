Extension of Road to Makkah initiative to Peshawar next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Director Hajj Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qazi Sami-Ur-Rehman has said that Hajj flights from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar will start under Road to Makkah initiative next year.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that under the initiative all immigration related formalities of pilgrims will be completed in Peshawar to minimize burden on immigration authorities at Jeddah.

He said that training of the pilgrims has been completed before the beginning of Hajj operation and so far 69,984 pilgrims, which are 89 % of the 50% quota of the public sector Hajj quota have been imparted the training. Only 1184 had not came for training carried out at 23 Training Centres across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regarding training in Peshawar, he said that 2754 pilgrims have been imparted training in four sessions, saying that 842, 832, 577 and 503 pilgrims been given training in these session.

Similarly, he said that pilgrims have also been vaccinated against various diseases at the Haji Camp and said that for this purpose, the Directorate has purchased 70 tons of medicines with the financial assistance of the private sector.

He said that the directorate also arranges post Hajj conference to get feedback from pilgrims on the basis of their experience.

The Director Hajj said that the ministry also gets one visa of Hajj Assistants on the basis of each thousand figure of pilgrims. So this year, the ministry has been issued 1800 such visas. These assistants include the representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, police, health workers, military and civilians to serve pilgrims during Hajj.

He said that the teams of the Ministry of Religious Affairs are deployed at Baitullah Sharif and Masjid Nabvi to assist misplaced people in meeting their family members or associates.