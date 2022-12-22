UrduPoint.com

Extension Of Stray Dogs Neutralization To Divisional Headquarters Approved For Containing Rabies

Published December 22, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :After obtaining satisfactory results from the neutralization of stray dogs in the provincial metropolis to contain deadly rabies disease, the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the extension of the initiative to all the divisional headquarters of the province.

The Livestock department launched a project in January 2020 offering a financial incentive for lockdown affected public of Peshawar of getting a cash reward of Rs. 200 for catching a stray dog'.

"The reward was announced to involve and engage those who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown in an activity aimed at ensuring better public health and safety," informed Dr. Syed Masoom Ali Shah, Project Director.

Later in the same year, another initiative of mobile operation theater started in Peshawar for neutralizing stray dogs after catching them on the spot.

Talking to APP, Dr. Masoom said four staffers of the Livestock department including a Veterinary Doctor, a catcher, a driver and a helper performed duty in the mobile operation theater which neutralized stray dogs on the spot on a complaint basis.

During the initiative, thousands of dogs were operated and neutralized which were caught and brought to the department.

However now, Dr. Masoom continued, after evaluating the good result of the project, it has been decided to extend the initiative at the divisional headquarters of the province.

The proposal for expansion of the project with an estimated cost of Rs. 40.7 million was proposed by the Livestock department which has been approved by Chief Economist, Dr. Masoom added.

Now neutralization of stray dogs will start in cities including Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Abbotabad and D.

I.Khan, he went on to say.

The Water and Sanitation Companies in all these cities will extend support and cooperation to Livestock department in making the drive successful, Masoom continued.

The objective behind launching of the projects is to control the population of stray dogs and to protect the public from deadly zoonotic disease, rabies, he added.

Director Livestock said people can approach the department for lodging complaints about the presence of stray dogs in their area and mobile team will visit to operate and neutralize the dogs.

According to a survey of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) there are around 7500 to 10,000 stray dogs only in Peshawar district.

While according to statistical data, the number of rabies cases in Pakistan is reported at around 90,000 on annual basis with 60 percent of infections occurring among teenage boys as young as 15 years of age.

Dr. Masoom informed that Livestock Department has established a state-of-the-art operation theater in Peshawar and has the capacity of operating several dogs on a daily basis Before releasing the dog in open after the operation, a collar installed with reflectors is fixed around its neck and a tattoo is printed on-ear as a mark of identity that the dog is already operated, he apprised APP.

Dr. Masoom said so far stray dog population was controlled only by culling dogs by shooting them or poisoning the animal which is a very cruel practice.

So by sterilizing stray dogs, we also wanted to stop the inhuman practice of killing animals ruthlessly, he concludes.

