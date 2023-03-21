Extension of stray dogs neutralization to divisional headquarters approved for containing rabies

After obtaining satisfactory results from neutralization of stray dogs in provincial metropolis to contain deadly rabies disease, the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the extension of the initiative to all the divisional headquarters of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :After obtaining satisfactory results from neutralization of stray dogs in provincial metropolis to contain deadly rabies disease, the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the extension of the initiative to all the divisional headquarters of the province.

The Livestock department had�launched�a�project�in January 2020�of offering�financial incentive for lockdown affected public of Peshawar of 'getting cash�reward of Rs. 200�over catching�a�stray dog'.

"The reward was announced to involve and engage those who lost their livelihood due to corona virus lockdown in an activity aimed at ensuring better public health and safety,"�informed�Dr. Syed Masoom Ali Shah, Project Director.

Later in the same year, another initiative of�mobile operation theater started in Peshawar for neutralizing of stray dogs after catching them on the spot.

Talking to APP, Dr. Masoom said after evaluating the good result of the project, it has been decided to extend the initiative at the divisional headquarters of the province.

During the initiative,�thousands of�dogs were operated and neutralized which were caught and brought to the department.

The project helped in reducing infection of deadly rabies disease from 8000 cases to 3000 during that period at Lady Reading Hospital, the largest health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masoom claimed.

The proposal for expansion of the project with an estimated cost of Rs. 40.7 million was proposed by Livestock department which has been approved by Chief Economist, Dr. Masoom added.

Now neutralization of stray dogs will start in cities including Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Abbotabad and D.I.Khan, he went on to say.

The Water and Sanitation Companies in all these cities will extend support and cooperation to Livestock department in making the drive successful, Masoom continued.

The objective behind launching of�the projects is to control population of stray dogs and to protect public from deadly�zoonotic disease,�rabies, he added.

Director Livestock said people can approach department for lodging complaints about presence of stray dogs in their area and mobile team will visit to operate and neutralize the dogs.

� According to a survey of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) there are around 7500 to 10,000 stray dogs only in Peshawar district.

While according to statistical data, number of rabies cases in Pakistan are reported around 90,000 on annual basis with 60 percent of infection occurring among teenage boys as young as 15 years of age.

Dr. Masoom informed that Livestock Department has established a state-of-the-art operation theater in Peshawar and has the capacity of operating several dogs on daily basis.