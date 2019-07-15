Extension of tax net good for economic development

President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Mirza Fazul ur Rehman here on Monday said that the extension of tax net was a good decision of the government

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Mirza Fazul ur Rehman here on Monday said that the extension of tax net was a good decision of the government.

He said that government should hold result oriented table talks with business community and make an acceptable tax policy for all with reforms.

Strikes and protests are not final solution but harmful for national economy.

Mirza expressed that always business community played a vital role in tax paying.