Extension to COAS due to Indian aggression along LoC: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the extension had been given to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa due to Indian aggression along the Line of Control and the bloodbath in the occupied Kashmir.

The Federal cabinet had approved the amendment in the Rule 255 for extending the tenure of the COAS and this practice was also followed by the past regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the whole nation had adopted a unified stance against the Indian aggression and it was now supporting the government's step to give extension to the COAS.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the court's verdict and also struggled for the independence of judiciary during the regime of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said there was a big difference between the performance, prudent policies and programmes of the PTI government and the previous ones. "We are working for the political and economic stability in the country," he added.