Extensive anti-drug awareness campaigns stressed for protection of youths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The participants of awareness seminar against drug abuse and illicit trafficking have stressed on holding of such sessions round the year for protection of people especially, the young generation from this menace.

The seminar was jointly organized by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Anti-Tobacco and Drug Control Committee of Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Sunday.

The event was attended by Brigadier Mazhar Hussain, Regional Director Commandant (RDC) KP, DPO Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, Member Anti-Tobacco and Drug Control Committee KMU, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Chairman Anti-Drug Control Committee KMU, Dr. Haji Bahadar, Deputy Director ANF KP, Wajid Yousaf, students of different schools and people from all walks of life.

The participants were also holding play cards inscribed with slogans against drug abuse and demand for taking measures to curb this menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Anti-Tobacco Drug Control Committee KMU, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said such activities regarding awareness creation among masses should be held on regular basis throughout the year. He said that the hazard of drug use was increasing at an alarming level, affecting our young generation and there was dire need of taking strict measures for prevention.

Zia Sarhadi also appreciated the constitution of Task Force by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against drug trafficking besides declaring a state of emergency.

“This is a right step in right direction and is need of the hour which KP government took,” Zia Sarhadi commented.

Director ANF, Brg. Mazhar Hussan highlighted that youth were the most affected segment of society when it comes to drug abuse.

He pointed out that these drugs were primarily smuggled from neighbouring countries, often using minors for transportation.

Emphasizing the importance of the domestic environment in combating this issue, he noted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was conducting intelligence-based operations and maintaining a strict watch on drug peddlers. So far, 96 percent of smuggling attempts have been thwarted and assets worth at least 7,000 narcotics smugglers have been seized.

Chairman Anti-Drug Control Committee KMU, Dr. Haji Bahadar apprised the participants that as part of its commitment to combat drug abuse, the KMU has adopted the Higher education Commission (HEC) Policy on Drug and Tobacco Abuse in Higher Education Institutions. This policy mandates continuous awareness campaigns throughout the academic year, including seminars, workshops, and lectures, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and professionals from reputable rehabilitation centers, he added.