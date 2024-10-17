Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cancer: Chairman PAEC

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar Thursday said that extensive awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of cancer accompanied with proper research exploring the reasons of cancer prevalence and a firm belief can turn the tide against cancer

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar Thursday said that extensive awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of cancer accompanied with proper research exploring the reasons of cancer prevalence and a firm belief can turn the tide against cancer.

Chairman PAEC was addressing as chief guest at a breast cancer awareness event arranged by PAEC’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Lahore (INMOL), in line with October being the breast cancer awareness month all over the world, said a news release received from Lahore.

Chairman PAEC said that he feels rather humbled by the services of 19 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) spreading from GINOR cancer hospital in Gilgit to KIRAN in Karachi, INMOL in Lahore and NORI in the Capital, along with one diagnostic center i.e. DCN at Narowal. “I feel proud when on international forums like International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), I am told that PAEC’s cancer hospitals are among the leading cancer care centers,” he added.

In his presentation on this occasion, Director INMOL, Dr. Amira Shami shared some alarming figures about cancer prevalence in the country especially breast cancer.

“Unfortunately we are at the top in South East Asia region when it comes to breast cancer cases. In Pakistan, breast cancer comprises 24 % of all cancer cases while in the West this percentage is 11.7 %”, she said.

She stressed on the need of early diagnosis as the best strategy to cope with all types of cancer.

In her presentation Dr. Amira Shami also highlighted the role of the 20 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) being run by PAEC all over the country, in general, and INMOL at Lahore, in particular, for spreading awareness about the disease, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, irrespective of the stage of cancer and financial status of the affected person.

She said that INMOL started functioning on April 10, 1984 and has over 40 years of excellence and unwavering commitment to cancer care.

The director also shared with the august gathering that INMOL has been referred as Center of Excellence and Referral Center by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the year 2000 and several doctors, scientists and engineers from abroad have been trained at INMOL under the IAEA Fellowship Program.

Chairman PAEC also inaugurated new machines that have been recently added in INMOL which included Digital PET-CT, Digital Mammography with CEM, CZT SPECT-CT – all of which are first of their kind in Pakistan. He also visited upgraded radio pharmacy and theranostics facilities.

Besides, the Chairman PAEC, the event was graced by Member Science PAEC Dr. Masood Iqbal, Secretary PAEC Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, DG NM&O, Dr. Shazia Fatima and other dignitaries.

Among others, doctors, paramedics, students and people from all walks of life attended the seminar.

The highlight of the cancer awareness event was the presence of cancer survivors who also shared their success stories in combating against cancer.

The cancer survivors shared their personal cancer journey; dispelled myths and taboos associated with cancer and motivated the cancer patients to fight against the disease with willpower and faith.

Most of the cancer survivors appreciated the humane treatment meted out by the cancer care team of PAEC cancer hospital INMOL.