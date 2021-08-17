Extensive drive launched against milk adulteration in Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) ;, Aug 17 (APP):Mirpur city municipal authorities on Tuesday launched an extensive drive to net milk adulterers.

In response to the frequent public complaints, special team led by the Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh, Vetrinory Officer and other officials conducted surprise raids at various milk shops in various localities of the city including Fazil chowk, Thothal Allama Iqbal Road and collected the milk samples for laboratory tests.

The Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed told APP that the collected milk samples were later referred to the local Veterinary Department for lab test report and analysis.