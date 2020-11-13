Extensive Flag march held in provincial capital

Lahore police Friday conducted flag march in the provincial capital to create sense of protection among citizens and augment law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore police Friday conducted flag march in the provincial capital to create sense of protection among citizens and augment law and order situation.

Divisional Police Officers, besides Dolphin Squad, Police response unit, contingents of police stations participated in the flag march.

SP Civil Lines Division Raza Safdar Kazmi led the flag march which started from Istanbul chowk and concluded at Governor's House after passing through GPO chowk, Regal chowk, Faisal chowk and Shalimar Link road.

Meanwhile,SP Sadar Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti supervised the flag march which started from Wapda Town and concluded at Thokar Niaz Bag after passing through Bagharian chowk, Pindi stop and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

SP City Sarfraz Ahmad supervised the flag march which started Naulakha and concluded at Islampura while passing through Circular road, Shah Alam market, Shafiqabad, Data Darbar and Ravi road.

SP Model Town Dausat Muhammad supervised the flag march which started from Qazafi stadium and concluded at the same point after passing through Main Buleward Gulberg, Kalma chowk, Barkat Market, Faisal Town, Akbar chowk and Ferozepur road.

SP Iqbal Town Division Capt Muhammad Ajmal led the flag march which started Muslim Town and ended at Bhekaiy morr after passing through Wahdat Road, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi , Niazi Adda and Scheme morr.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that the aim of the flag march to create sense of protection amongthe citizens. He said that flag march and search operations will continue in the city to maintain law and order.