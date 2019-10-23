Extensive OPV campaign in Karachi during December

Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani here on Wednesday said an extensive oral polio vaccination campaign would be initiated across Karachi in December

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani here on Wednesday said an extensive oral polio vaccination campaign would be initiated across Karachi in December.

Talking to media, following the inaugural ceremony of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), he said it was a matter of equal concern for all that polio cases are still being reported from Karachi too.

Acknowledging that faulty water and sanitation system, particularly in the slum areas of the metropolis city, was a contributory factor, the Commissioner said efforts would be expedited to improve vaccination coverage in high risk areas.

"Special measures are being introduced to help convince parents and families found to be refusing OPV vaccination of their children," said Commissioner of Karachi.

About garbage removal campaign in Karachi, Shallwani said it was a month long exercise and was extensively undertaken during September.

"Concerted efforts helped removal of 900,000 tons of solid waste from across Karachi in the mentioned month," he said in reply to a question adding that situation since then has significantly improved.

About elimination of stray dogs to counter growing cases of dog bites and consequent rabbis, he said a strategy has been evolved in collaboration with The Indus Hospital.