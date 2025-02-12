Open Menu

Extensive Tree Plantation Drive Launched Across Hazara Region: Kifayatullah Baloch

February 12, 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chief Conservator Hazara Region, Kifayatullah Baloch Wednesday had announced a large-scale tree plantation drive covering all districts of Hazara, from Kohistan to Haripur and Shangla.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Peace Council for Interfaith Harmony and Basic Rights Hazara.

KIfayatullah Baloch further said that under the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the campaign will prioritize the plantation of olive and fruit-bearing trees to enhance greenery and environmental sustainability.

Chief Conservator Baloch lauded the Peace Council’s support and stressed the importance of collective efforts to ensure the campaign’s success. He highlighted that the provincial government is committed to addressing climate challenges through large-scale tree plantation, including fruit-bearing trees, while involving local communities in the process.

The plantation will be carried out based on climate suitability. Cherry trees are expected to thrive in Kohistan, while Shangla will see the plantation of peach trees. Additionally, an olive grafting project in Haripur has proven to be a successful experiment.

To facilitate the initiative, all District Forest Officers (DFOs) have been directed to distribute grafted olive plants in selected areas, including Haripur, Siran, Tanawal, and parts of Lower Kohistan.

On this occasion, Tahir Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Peace Council for Basic Rights Hazara Division, assured full cooperation with the Forest Department, reaffirming the Council’s commitment to combating climate change and making Pakistan greener.

