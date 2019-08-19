Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said keeping in view the regional security situation, extension in the service of Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years was need of the hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said keeping in view the regional security situation, extension in the service of Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years was need of the hour.

The prime minister took the decision in view of the ongoing efforts for restoration peace in Afghanistan through talks after 18 years long war on terror, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Army Chief had played a vital role in the Madrassa reforms, beside restoring the peace in the country after breaking the back of terrorists.

Shafqat said the current regional situation and external challenges were the main reasons for extending the Army Chief's tenure.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, he said both the civilian and military leadership were on the same page first time in the country's history and after 50 years the United Nations Security Council had discussed the issue and expressed its concern over Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris.