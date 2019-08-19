UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extention In Gen Bajwa's Service Need Of Hour: Shafqat Mahmood

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

Extention in Gen Bajwa's service need of hour: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said keeping in view the regional security situation, extension in the service of Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years was need of the hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said keeping in view the regional security situation, extension in the service of Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years was need of the hour.

The prime minister took the decision in view of the ongoing efforts for restoration peace in Afghanistan through talks after 18 years long war on terror, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Army Chief had played a vital role in the Madrassa reforms, beside restoring the peace in the country after breaking the back of terrorists.

Shafqat said the current regional situation and external challenges were the main reasons for extending the Army Chief's tenure.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, he said both the civilian and military leadership were on the same page first time in the country's history and after 50 years the United Nations Security Council had discussed the issue and expressed its concern over Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Prime Minister Army United Nations Education General Qamar Javed Bajwa Same

Recent Stories

Rahbar Committee tasked to prepare 'Charter of Dem ..

55 seconds ago

IWT instrument of peace not only between Pakistan- ..

58 seconds ago

UN Chief Concerned by Airstrike on Turkish Convoy ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 19 Aug 2019

1 minute ago

"Ehsaas" programme aims to provide facilities to d ..

7 minutes ago

Army Chief's service extended in larger national i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.