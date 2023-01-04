UrduPoint.com

External Affairs Minister's Remarks Reflect India's Growing Frustration: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

External affairs minister's remarks reflect India's growing frustration: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as "baseless and frivolous" the accusations made by the Indian External Affairs Minister, saying that his latest tirade was a reflection of growing frustration over India's failure to malign and isolate Pakistan.

Responding to media queries regarding a series of recent statements made by the Indian Minister of External Affairs targeting Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that for the last several years, India had engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda.

"This practice must stop. India's continued anti-Pakistan diatribe could not hide its brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan's soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", the FO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that instead of pointing fingers at others, India should itself end its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan.

Only a few weeks ago, a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India's involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighbourhood.

From the death of over 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil in the 2007 Samjhota Express tragedy to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Commander of Indian Navy, from within Pakistan in 2016, the evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism and sabotage is irrefutable and spans over decades and geographies, the spokesperson added.

