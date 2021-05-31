UrduPoint.com
"External Development Work" Project Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:36 PM

"External Development Work" under the HEC funded project with a cost of Rs. 98.458 million was inaugurated by renowned industrialist and taxpayer Khawaja Masood Akhtar at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) "Imam Bibi Campus" Aimenabad Road

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf, Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed, Chairman Dry Port Trust Sheikh Naveed Iqbal and other business personalities including members of trade associations attended the ceremony.

