External Elements And Their Internal Stooges Will Fail In Their Sordid Designs Of Weakening Institutions: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:05 PM

External elements and their internal stooges will fail in their sordid designs of weakening institutions: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that external elements and their internal stooges will fail in their shoddy designs of weakening institutions and creating instability in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that external elements and their internal stooges will fail in their shoddy designs of weakening institutions and creating instability in the country.

In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that conspirators against the bright future of country will be defeated in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Harmony and mutual trust between all institutions of country is the need of hour, Firdous said.Strengthening of institutions is necessary for public welfare, promotion of democracy and country's progress, she added.Firdous said PM Imran Khan along with military leadership is steering country out of challenges in a most efficient manner.Country is on the way of progress and economic stability, she added.

