External interference imposes ban during examination in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District Magistrate / Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Ch., has under section 144 Cr. PC, imposed ban on movement including external interference in the examination centres during the second annual examinations of DAE/DDM//D.Com/DBA,DHO,DCA,DIT Matric Tech, Matric Vocational being held under the auspices of Punjab board of Technical education, across the district from December 06, this year, it was officially said.

"In order to prevent the illegal movement during the scheduled examinations, no any person/persons shall enter the Examination Centre(Government College of Technology, Mirpur District) without the permission of the Controller of Examinations", official sources told APP here Wednesday evening quoting the official order.

"Examination staff and candidates will be exempted from this order", said the sources). If any person is found violating this order, the legal proceedings against him under section 189 will be exercised before the special panel This restriction will remain in force from the date of commencement of the examinations till the end of the examinations".

