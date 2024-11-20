External Interference Imposes Ban During Examination In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM
District Magistrate / Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Ch., has under section 144 Cr. PC, imposed ban on movement including external interference in the examination centres during the second annual examinations of DAE/DDM//D.Com/DBA,DHO,DCA,DIT Matric Tech, Matric Vocational being held under the auspices of Punjab Board of Technical Education, across the district from December 06, this year, it was officially said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District Magistrate / Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Ch., has under section 144 Cr. PC, imposed ban on movement including external interference in the examination centres during the second annual examinations of DAE/DDM//D.Com/DBA,DHO,DCA,DIT Matric Tech, Matric Vocational being held under the auspices of Punjab board of Technical education, across the district from December 06, this year, it was officially said.
"In order to prevent the illegal movement during the scheduled examinations, no any person/persons shall enter the Examination Centre(Government College of Technology, Mirpur District) without the permission of the Controller of Examinations", official sources told APP here Wednesday evening quoting the official order.
"Examination staff and candidates will be exempted from this order", said the sources). If any person is found violating this order, the legal proceedings against him under section 189 will be exercised before the special panel This restriction will remain in force from the date of commencement of the examinations till the end of the examinations".
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
Four Pakistani players move in boys' singles quarterfinals of World Jr Tennis Ch ..
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting
Gujrat development schemes reference: Court dismisses Muhammad Khan Bhatti's dis ..
PM reaffirms govt’s resolve to eradicate polio
Jhangir condemns attack on check post in Bannu
ITC expands lifesaving CPR, first aid courses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack10 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh Social Welfare Ministe ..14 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting14 minutes ago
-
Gujrat development schemes reference: Court dismisses Muhammad Khan Bhatti's discharge application16 seconds ago
-
PM reaffirms govt’s resolve to eradicate polio3 minutes ago
-
Jhangir condemns attack on check post in Bannu3 minutes ago
-
ITC expands lifesaving CPR, first aid courses3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt accelerates efforts to make Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute operational3 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance20 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly20 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused20 minutes ago