Extortion Case: ATC Remands Mansha Bomb In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 07:41 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb to police on 14-day physical remand in an extortion case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb to police on 14-day physical remand in an extortion case.

Earlier, the police produced Mansha Khokhar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security.

The police submitted that the accused was involved in an extortion case and his physical remand was required for investigations. The police requested the court to hand over the accused on a 30-day physical remand.

However, Mansha's counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, handed over Mansha Khokhar to police on 14-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Township police had registered an extortion case against Mansha Khokhar. It was alleged that Mansha demanded extortion from a property dealer but on failure to receive the amount, he attacked property dealer's office and vandalised it besides snatching 1 million rupees.

