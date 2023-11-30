Open Menu

Extortion Case: ATC Remands Mansha Bomb In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over alleged land-grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb to police on seven-day physical remand in an extortion case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over alleged land-grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb to police on seven-day physical remand in an extortion case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan and sought his physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in an extortion case and his physical remand was required for completing the investigations.

The court allowed the plea and handed over Mansha Bomb to police, and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term on Dec 7.

Sattu Katla police had registered an extortion case against Mansha Khokhar and others. It was alleged that Mansha demanded Rs 5.5 million extortion from a citizen, Bilal, and threatened him of dire consequences.

