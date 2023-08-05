Open Menu

Extortion Demander Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Extortion demander busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Miani police claimed to have busted an extortion demander from a lady school teacher, here on Saturday.

Police said that Abida Kulsoom launched an application to SHO Miani alleging that some unknown caller demanding extortion money from her and giving her life threats.

Police raided at different localities and traced extortion person named Shehryar.

Further investigation was under way.

