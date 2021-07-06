UrduPoint.com
Extortionist Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Extortionist arrested

KOHAT, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) ::The district police on Tuesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in extortion, the police said.

SHO City Inspector Amjad Hussain along with police personnel arrested the extortionist namely Zahoor Shah, who had demanded extortion of Rs two millions from Afghan refugee Izat Ullah.

A case of extortion against the accused has been registered in the City police station. The extortionist has been handed over to the investigation team for further prob and legal action.

