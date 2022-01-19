UrduPoint.com

Extortionist Arrested In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Extortionist arrested in Multan

Local police have arrested an extortionist from Awan Chowk in the city's Gulgasht police area on complaint of trasporters here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Local police have arrested an extortionist from Awan Chowk in the city's Gulgasht police area on complaint of trasporters here Wednesday.

Complainant Mazhar Hussain had informed Gulgasht police that Sajjad alias Jagga and others used to stop transport vehicles and demand extortion money and would steal cash upon refusal.

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar ordered his arrest following which SHO Gulgasht Nasir Tabassum accompanying his team arrested the main accused, said a police spokesman.

CPO said that no one would be allowed to extort money from people and reiterated police commitment to protect life and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Multan Police Vehicles Nasir Money From

Recent Stories

Developmental work worth Rs 8 bn near completion i ..

Developmental work worth Rs 8 bn near completion in PK-6 Swat: Dr Amjad Ali

34 seconds ago
 Financial institutions should go extra mile for wo ..

Financial institutions should go extra mile for women economic empowerment: FAFE ..

35 seconds ago
 Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

37 seconds ago
 Turkey Restarts Iraqi Crude Flows to Global Market ..

Turkey Restarts Iraqi Crude Flows to Global Markets After Pipeline Blast - Opera ..

39 seconds ago
 Germany's Merkel Rejects Job Offer From UN Secreta ..

Germany's Merkel Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call - ..

3 minutes ago
 France's Macron Suggests Adding Abortion Right to ..

France's Macron Suggests Adding Abortion Right to EU Charter

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.