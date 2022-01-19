Extortionist arrested in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Local police have arrested an extortionist from Awan Chowk in the city's Gulgasht police area on complaint of trasporters here Wednesday.

Complainant Mazhar Hussain had informed Gulgasht police that Sajjad alias Jagga and others used to stop transport vehicles and demand extortion money and would steal cash upon refusal.

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar ordered his arrest following which SHO Gulgasht Nasir Tabassum accompanying his team arrested the main accused, said a police spokesman.

CPO said that no one would be allowed to extort money from people and reiterated police commitment to protect life and property of citizens.