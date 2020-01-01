Extortionist impersonating as NAB officer apprehended

Police have apprehended a man posing himself as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer and allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 30 million from a man here in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have apprehended a man posing himself as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer and allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 30 million from a man here in Hyderabad.

The Station House Officer P.S Pinyari Javed Jalbani along with his team arrested an accused identified as Waqas s/o Alamgir Khattak and recovered a mobile phone and cash money from his possession.

A complainant Mohammad Abass s/o Barkat Ali Gujjar had registered a complain at P.S Pinyari and alleged that a man impersonating himself as NAB officer with fake name of Bahram Khan was demanding extortion of Rs 30 million.

Acting on the complain, Pinyari Police on late Tuesday night conducted raid and arrested the accused.

According to police, arrested man identified as Waqas s/o Alamgir Khattak who was said to be involved in a criminal act of extortion while impersonating himself as NAB officer.

Pinyari Police also registered two different cases under sections 384-6 K of Anti Terrorism Act, 170, 506 of Pakistan Penal Code and 25 D of Telegraph Act and also started investigation against the accused.