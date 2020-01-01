UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extortionist Impersonating As NAB Officer Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:31 PM

Extortionist impersonating as NAB officer apprehended

Police have apprehended a man posing himself as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer and allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 30 million from a man here in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have apprehended a man posing himself as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer and allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 30 million from a man here in Hyderabad.

The Station House Officer P.S Pinyari Javed Jalbani along with his team arrested an accused identified as Waqas s/o Alamgir Khattak and recovered a mobile phone and cash money from his possession.

A complainant Mohammad Abass s/o Barkat Ali Gujjar had registered a complain at P.S Pinyari and alleged that a man impersonating himself as NAB officer with fake name of Bahram Khan was demanding extortion of Rs 30 million.

Acting on the complain, Pinyari Police on late Tuesday night conducted raid and arrested the accused.

According to police, arrested man identified as Waqas s/o Alamgir Khattak who was said to be involved in a criminal act of extortion while impersonating himself as NAB officer.

Pinyari Police also registered two different cases under sections 384-6 K of Anti Terrorism Act, 170, 506 of Pakistan Penal Code and 25 D of Telegraph Act and also started investigation against the accused.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police National Accountability Bureau Mobile Hyderabad Man Alamgir Money Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ..

45 seconds ago

Dengue awareness walk held at Civil Hospital Jamru ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 664 points to ..

49 seconds ago

Iran Expresses Protest to Washington Over Situatio ..

50 seconds ago

NAB-GB files reference against officers, officials ..

52 seconds ago

PPP, MQM leaders decide to engage directly for tal ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.