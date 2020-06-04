UrduPoint.com
Extortionist Involved In Over Dozens Of Cases Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

The Special Investigation Unit Karachi on Wednesday arrested an extortionist from Mehran Town, Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit Karachi on Wednesday arrested an extortionist from Mehran Town, Korangi.

According to a news release, arrested accused Shahid s/o Abdul Rasheed was involved in collecting extortions of millions of rupees from citizens.

Shahid collected Rs.

10 million extortion from a trader Muhammad Imran, case of which was registered at New Town police station.

A mobile phone used for sending messages for extortion was also recovered from the possession of arrested which has been sent for forensic.

He confessed his involvement in number of cases of extorting people.

Further investigation was underway and more arrests were expected.

