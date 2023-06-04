Extortionist killed, two arrested in Mattani operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Mattani police have killed an extortionist, while two others were arrested in an encounter that took place in Shrikera area, said SHO Imran Khan.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a hujra located in Shrikera.

Upon the arrival of the police team, the extortionists opened fire leading to a gunfight. As a result, one of the extortionists, identified as Ayaz was fatally wounded, while the remaining two Salahuddin and Ghulab Sher were arrested.

During the operation, the police seized hand grenades, three pistols, and cartridges from the possession of the arrested.

A case has been registered, and further investigation was underway.