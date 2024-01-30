Open Menu

Extortionists Arrested In Operations By Rangers

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Extortionists arrested in operations by Rangers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In collaborative intelligence operations between the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police, two alleged extortionists were apprehended in the Garden and Lyari areas of the megalopolis. Identified as Adnan Shah and Anees, as per a statement from a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday.

The individuals in question, Adnan Shah and Anees, were tracked down following a WhatsApp call they made to five traders at the Iron Market. In the call, they purported to be Ahmed Ali Magsi, a commander of the Lyari gang, demanding Rs 0.2 million in extortion.

Promptly responding to the incident, Pakistan Rangers Sindh assembled a specialized team, utilizing advanced technical methods to successfully apprehend the suspects.

During initial interrogations, the accused confessed to orchestrating an organized extortion network spanning Lyari, Garden, and adjacent areas over the past year. They disclosed transferring over Rs 1 million to Azeem, the nephew of Lyari gang commander Saleem alias Chocolaty, based in Iran, through hawala/hundi channels.

Further investigation revealed Azeem's role in making extortion threats to businessmen from various Iranian numbers, compelling payment under the threat of severe consequences. Efforts are underway to apprehend other collaborators involved in these criminal activities.

The apprehended individuals have been transferred to the police custody for subsequent legal proceedings.

