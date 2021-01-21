Extra allowance announced for anesthetists serving district, tehsil headquarters hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department will give extra allowance to anesthetists serving in the district and tehsil headquarters hospitals across the province.

This was announced by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department here on Thursday.

She said that an allowance between Rs 150,000 to Rs 200,000 would be given to anesthetists.

The minister said that a summary for hiring another 691 positions including 79 anesthetists had been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission.

The government was trying to ensure the presence of anesthetists at all facilities, she said.

She said that the role of anesthetists was vital for surgeries so several proposals for another extra allowance for anesthetists serving in far areas were also reviewed.

The Health Minister reviewed the performance of anesthetists and asked the department to meet the shortage.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis shared details of the current status of vacant and filled positions.